Another Deal For Google’s Calico

Calico Labs, the mysterious Google-backed biotech firm studying age-related diseases, has signed another deal, this one with the University of California, San Francisco, for technology discovered by Peter Walter, a professor of biochemistry and biophysics at the school. For an undisclosed payment, Calico will license technology for small-molecule modulators of the integrated stress response, a set of cellular processes that may contribute to memory decline. Calico also has deals with QB3, a University of California institute; AbbVie; and the Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter