BioCryst Wins Ebola Contract

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has won a $12 million, 18-month contract from the Department of Health & Human Services to support the development of the potential Ebola treatment BCX4430. The funds will enable the Durham, N.C.-based biotech firm to prepare for large-scale manufacturing of the antiviral, which is currently in Phase I studies to establish its safety. BCX4430 is the first small molecule for Ebola to receive funding from HHS. If extended through August 2017, BioCryst’s contract could be worth $35 million. Separately, an Ebola vaccine being developed by NewLink Genetics and Merck & Co. is safe and prompts an immune response, according to a clinical trial conducted by the National Institutes of Health.
