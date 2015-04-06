Biotech BioChemics Fingered By Feds

The Securities & Exchange Commission has ordered the biotech firm BioChemics to pay more than $17 million to settle charges that it misled about 70 investors from whom it raised $9 million. According to the SEC, executives from the Danvers, Mass.-based firm falsely claimed that it had collaborations with other pharmaceutical companies and that it had drugs under Food & Drug Administration review. The SEC is separately pursuing a case against three BioChemics executives.
