Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Borrelidin Jams Its Target By Multitasking

Natural Products: New insights into how the potent antibiotic inhibits tRNA synthetases could lead to new therapeutics

by Sarah Everts
April 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Fifty years ago, researchers plucked a highly potent antibiotic out of a bacterial broth and named it borrelidin. Although scientists soon discovered that it blocked the activity of an enzyme involved in protein synthesis, no one could figure out exactly how it did so.

Now, researchers led by Min Guo at Scripps Research Institute Florida report they have used X-ray crystallography to determine how borrelidin jams its protein target, threonyl-tRNA synthetase (Nat. Commun. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms7402). The structural insights could enable drug developers to massage the molecule, which also has potent antifungal, antimalarial, and anticancer properties, into a viable therapeutic.

Borrelidin is one of several molecules that target transfer RNA synthetases, the protein machines that attach amino acids to tRNA, so that the ribosome can then add the amino acids to a growing protein chain. Other tRNA synthetase-blocking compounds are therapeutics, such as the topical ointment mupirocin (or bactroban), which can kill MRSA, the notorious methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

“For decades, borrelidin remained one of the most potent molecules in its class, yet people didn’t know how it worked,” comments Roger G. Linington, a natural products chemist at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Guo’s team discovered that borrelidin shuts down its target by being an impressive multitasker: The molecule simultaneously blocks three substrate binding sites and creates its own fourth site by jamming its macrolide ring into the protein’s hydrophobic core. “The fact that it binds these four sites is incredible,” comments Michael Ibba, an Ohio State University microbiologist who studies tRNA synthetases.

“Nobody would have designed this molecule using a rational design strategy,” Linington says. Only extensive evolutionary experimentation could lead to such a blocking mechanism, he adds. “Now we need to find out whether this is a common mode of action or just something freaky and weird about borrelidin,” Ibba says.

Borrelidin is currently too unselective to be a drug. The molecule targets tRNA synthetases in humans, which could make for undesirable toxic side effects. It is also metabolized too quickly by the body, so its pharmacokinetic properties are poor, Guo adds.

Guo hopes that the atomic-level structure of borrelidin in its target’s binding pocket will help researchers design more inhibitors of the tRNA synthetase and develop borrelidin analogs that get around its selectivity and pharmacokinetic problems. Tweaking borrelidin may be challenging synthetically, Linington notes, because the molecule contains an unusual but important nitrile motif and conjugated olefins, all of which medicinal chemists may find hard to modify. One way to help borrelidin avoid human synthetases, Guo adds, could be to encapsulate the molecule chemically and target those bundles to pathogenic or cancerous cells.

Ribbon diagram showing Borrelidin sitting in the active site of tRNA synthetase.
Credit: Nat. Commun.
Borrelidin (shown) is one of the most potent inhibitors of tRNA synthetases.
Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Targeting RNA’s tertiary structure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aryl compound attacks Gram-negative bacteria in a new way
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Antibacterial molecule may discourage resistance

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE