Materials

Carbohydrate-Based Metal-Organic Frameworks Purify Petrochemicals

Porous compounds offer an environmentally friendly route to sorting out xylene isomers and other aromatic hydrocarbons

by Bethany Halford
April 6, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 14
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
o-Xylene molecules (blue with yellow methyl groups) get trapped in a CD-MOF (red), while p-xylene (black with yellow methyl groups) glides through.
Ortho-xylene molecules (blue) get trapped in a metal-organic framework (red), while a para-xylene molecule (black) slips through. Methyl groups are yellow.
Of the chemical riches obtained when refining crude oil, the mixture of benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, and xylene isomers known as BTEX poses a particular challenge. Because of their similar aromatic characteristics, the BTEX molecules can be tough to separate. But individually, the molecules are valuable feedstocks. p-Xylene, for example, is a precursor to the monomers that make polyethylene terephthalate, a common plastic. Researchers led by Northwestern University’s J. Fraser Stoddart report an environmentally friendly way to separate the BTEX components, using cyclodextrin-based metal-organic frameworks, or CD-MOFs (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/ja511878b). The CD-MOFs, which are extended porous networks of γ-cyclodextrins and alkali metal cations, separate BTEX components based on their shapes. For example, interactions between cyclodextrin units and o-xylene tend to make that molecule stick to the CD-MOF longer, while p-xylene slides through more easily. The CD-MOF can be produced on the kilogram scale, so Stoddart’s team thinks its strategy offers a greener and economical alternative to current industrial BTEX separations, such as simulated moving bed technologies.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

