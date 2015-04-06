Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chinese Firms’ Stocks Halted

by Jean-François Tremblay
April 6, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Tianhe Chemicals, a Chinese fluorochemicals maker financially backed by the investment bank Morgan Stanley, has had trading of its stock suspended for the second time since listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange last June. Tianhe says it was unable to publish audited financial statements for 2014 within the filing deadline that its Hong Kong listing requires. The company was also unable to estimate when it could provide the statements. Tianhe first saw trading of its stock suspended in September after Anonymous Analytics, an offshoot of the hackers’ group Anonymous, accused the company of being “one of the largest market frauds ever conceived” (C&EN, Oct. 13, 2014, page 17). Tianhe vigorously denied Anonymous Analytics’claims, but its shares tumbled when trading resumed in October. Meanwhile, Beijing-based Sihuan Pharmaceutical has also had trading of its shares suspended in Hong Kong after failing to release its 2014 financial results. Listed in Hong Kong since 2010, Sihuan says it makes and distributes a range of drugs in China.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Contract research giant WuXi files for Hong Kong offering
Tianhe Chemicals Troubles Continue
Lumena Fails To Clear Accusations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE