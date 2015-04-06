Genentech, AbbVie Add To Drug Plants

Genentech will invest $125 million to expand its pharmaceutical fill-and-finish facility in Hillsboro, Ore. The company plans to add 100 skilled manufacturing jobs at the site, which includes a warehousing and distribution center, over the next five years. This would bring the total number of Genentech employees in the state to more than 500. AbbVie, meanwhile, will spend $30 million to expand a plant in Barceloneta, P.R., a city where it makes both small-molecule and biologic drug active ingredients.
