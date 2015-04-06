Grace B. Borowitz, 80, professor of organic chemistry emerita at Ramapo College of New Jersey in Mahwah, died in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Jan. 16 after a long illness.
Born in New York City, Borowitz received a B.S. magna cum laude in chemistry from City College of New York in 1956 before earning an M.S. in 1958 and a Ph.D. in 1960, both in organic chemistry from Yale University.
After working briefly at American Cyanamid, Borowitz served as an assistant professor of organic chemistry for several years at Upsala College in East Orange, N.J. In 1973, she joined Ramapo College as an assistant professor and was named a professor in 1980.
In addition, from 1980 until 2005, she was an adjunct chemistry professor at Columbia University during summer sessions.
She was a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a member of the New York Academy of Sciences, Phi Beta Kappa, and Sigma Xi.
Borowitz was an emerita member of ACS, joining in 1957. She was a longtime councilor and served as chair of the Division of Professional Relations in 2000. She served as chair of the New York Section in 1988 and was active in its Hudson-Bergen Subsection. An enthusiastic amateur photographer, she contributed many photos to The Indicator, the monthly newsletter published jointly by the New York and North Jersey Sections.
Borowitz received the Henry Hill Award from ACS in 1999 and the Fred & Florence Thomas Faculty Award from Ramapo College in 1981.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Irving J. Borowitz; daughters, Susan Borowitz and Lisa Ensfield; and two grandsons.
