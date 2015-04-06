Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Grace B. Borowitz

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 6, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Borowitz
[+]Enlarge
Photo of Grace B. Borowitz

Grace B. Borowitz, 80, professor of organic chemistry emerita at Ramapo College of New Jersey in Mahwah, died in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Jan. 16 after a long illness.

Born in New York City, Borowitz received a B.S. magna cum laude in chemistry from City College of New York in 1956 before earning an M.S. in 1958 and a Ph.D. in 1960, both in organic chemistry from Yale University.

After working briefly at American Cyanamid, Borowitz served as an assistant professor of organic chemistry for several years at Upsala College in East Orange, N.J. In 1973, she joined Ramapo College as an assistant professor and was named a professor in 1980.

In addition, from 1980 until 2005, she was an adjunct chemistry professor at Columbia University during summer sessions.

She was a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a member of the New York Academy of Sciences, Phi Beta Kappa, and Sigma Xi.

Borowitz was an emerita member of ACS, joining in 1957. She was a longtime councilor and served as chair of the Division of Professional Relations in 2000. She served as chair of the New York Section in 1988 and was active in its Hudson-Bergen Subsection. An enthusiastic amateur photographer, she contributed many photos to The Indicator, the monthly newsletter published jointly by the New York and North Jersey Sections.

Borowitz received the Henry Hill Award from ACS in 1999 and the Fred & Florence Thomas Faculty Award from Ramapo College in 1981.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Irving J. Borowitz; daughters, Susan Borowitz and Lisa Ensfield; and two grandsons.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Richard B. Bennett
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Donald J. Bettinger
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gary L. Asleson

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE