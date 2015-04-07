Advertisement

People

Howdy From Denver

Snapshots from the American Chemical Society national meeting

by Linda Wang
April 7, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 14
Photos are from the 249th ACS national meeting, which was held in Denver on March 22–26.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Chemical Abstracts Service staffers Brian Shofran (from left), Scott Hertzog, Andrew Geyer, and Feroze Ali mingle during the ACS Board-Staff Reception.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Karl Booksh, past-chair of the Committee on Chemists with Disabilities, chats with Patricia Redden of Saint Peter’s University before the Committee on Minority Affairs Luncheon.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Carolyn Bertozzi, editor-in-chief of ACS Central Science, prepares to scale a climbing wall to celebrate the journal’s launch.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
A young chemist is captivated by this hands-on activity during the Presidential Outreach Event at the Denver Zoo.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
A sculpture of a blue bear peers into the convention center.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas M. Connelly Jr. (from left), Chemistry Nobel Laureate Richard R. Schrock of MIT, and JACS Editor-in-Chief Peter Stang of the University of Utah at the Rockstars Reception for new ACS members.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Matthew Chan of BASF (from left); James Phillips, husband of ACS Director-at-Large Dorothy Phillips; retired chemist Jeannette Brown; and District IV Director Rigoberto Hernandez gather during a private reception for ACS donors.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
During Sci-Mix, Adina Badea, a graduate research assistant at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, explains her research to Tomoaki Nakanishi of AGC Group in Japan.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Mohammad Nahid Siddiqui (from left), director of the ACS Saudi Arabia Chapter; Edu Inam, founding member and interim secretary of the ACS candidate chapter in Nigeria; and Claudio J. A. Mota, founding member and interim treasurer of the ACS candidate chapter in Brazil, enjoy the ACS National Awards Reception.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

