Howdy From Denver

Kavli Foundation Innovations in Chemistry Lecturer Laura Kiessling of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and Kavli Foundation Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecturer Theodore Betley of Harvard University give talks at the meeting.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Kavli Foundation Innovations in Chemistry Lecturer Laura Kiessling of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and Kavli Foundation Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecturer Theodore Betley of Harvard University give talks at the meeting.
ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas M. Connelly Jr. (from left), Chemistry Nobel Laureate Richard R. Schrock of MIT, and JACS Editor-in-Chief Peter Stang of the University of Utah at the Rockstars Reception for new ACS members.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas M. Connelly Jr. (from left), Chemistry Nobel Laureate Richard R. Schrock of MIT, and JACS Editor-in-Chief Peter Stang of the University of Utah at the Rockstars Reception for new ACS members.
Matthew Chan of BASF (from left); James Phillips, husband of ACS Director-at-Large Dorothy Phillips; retired chemist Jeannette Brown; and District IV Director Rigoberto Hernandez gather during a private reception for ACS donors.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Matthew Chan of BASF (from left); James Phillips, husband of ACS Director-at-Large Dorothy Phillips; retired chemist Jeannette Brown; and District IV Director Rigoberto Hernandez gather during a private reception for ACS donors.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Xavier University of Louisiana undergrads Veronica Miles (from left), Kennedi Crosby, and Clarence Pace react to Alka-Seltzer rockets popping during the Chem Demo Exchange.
Mohammad Nahid Siddiqui (from left), director of the ACS Saudi Arabia Chapter; Edu Inam, founding member and interim secretary of the ACS candidate chapter in Nigeria; and Claudio J. A. Mota, founding member and interim treasurer of the ACS candidate chapter in Brazil, enjoy the ACS National Awards Reception.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Mohammad Nahid Siddiqui (from left), director of the ACS Saudi Arabia Chapter; Edu Inam, founding member and interim secretary of the ACS candidate chapter in Nigeria; and Claudio J. A. Mota, founding member and interim treasurer of the ACS candidate chapter in Brazil, enjoy the ACS National Awards Reception.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter