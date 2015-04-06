Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Investment In Renewables Surges

by Steven K. Gibb
April 6, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Global investment in renewable energy increased 17% last year to $270 billion, and installed capacity exceeded 100 gigawatts, according to a report from the United Nations Environment Programme. Renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, and geothermal, now account for 10% of kilowatt hours of electricity generated worldwide, says UNEP Executive Director Achim Steiner. “The underlying logic of our energy future is that fossil fuels will grow more expensive,” he says. As more renewables are built, they will become cheaper, he adds. About half of 2014 investment in renewables took place in developing or emerging economies. The growth of renewables is considered “disruptive” because energy infrastructure no longer needs to be centralized and local entities can more easily make generation and distribution decisions, Steiner says. Some 49% of total global energy investment in 2014 went to renewables, he continues, with China becoming a major player both in the construction of photovoltaic solar panels for export and in the rate of domestic installation.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE