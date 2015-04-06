Advertisement

Environment

Malcolm M. Clemens

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 6, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 14
Clemens
[+]Enlarge
Photo of Malcolm M. Clemens.

Malcolm M. Clemens, 80, a retired scientist, died in Pittsburgh of respiratory failure from lung cancer on Oct. 12, 2014.

Born in Pittsburgh, Clemens earned a B.S. magna cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh in 1956 and an M.S. in hygiene from its Graduate School of Public Health in 1961.

Early in his career, Clemens joined Hagan Corp. and remained with the company as it became part of Calgon Carbon and was owned for a period by Merck & Co. Clemens’s work focused on the use of activated carbon to clean effluents from a variety of processes. He retired in 1993 and then worked as a consultant.

He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Sigma Xi, and the Engineers’ Society of Western Pennsylvania, supporting its International Water Conference. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1961.

Clemens is survived by his second wife, Delphine Tarullo Clemens; his son, Thomas; his daughters, Lynne Penco and Carol Brown; and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

