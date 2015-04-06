New Options For Biobased Plastics

Japan’s Mitsubishi Chemical has developed what it calls the world’s first biobased polycarbonatediol. The polymer intermediate, which is “of an entirely different composition than any other currently available,” the firm says, is made with multiple biobased raw materials, including isosorbide from corn. Polycarbonatediol is used to make polyurethane, acrylic, and polyester resins. Separately, PolyOne has launched a flexible vinyl product made with a phthalate-free, bioderived plasticizer developed with Archer Daniels Midland.
