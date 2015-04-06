New York City Has Venture Capital Fund

Flagship Ventures and Arch Venture Partners will manage a $150 million life sciences funding initiative for the New York City Economic Development Corp. Flagship will manage funds earmarked toward fostering therapeutics companies in the city. Arch will manage money set aside for companies working in the areas of diagnostics, information technology, and general research tools. Investors include Celgene, GE Ventures, and Eli Lilly & Co.
