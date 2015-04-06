Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Researchers Recycle Silicon Nanoparticles Into Lithium Ion Battery Electrodes

Simple process converts silicon wafer waste into an energy storage material

by Matt Davenport
April 6, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

When manufacturers slice high-purity silicon ingots to produce wafers for electronics, they can lose almost half of the material to a sludgy waste. Now, researchers have developed a method to reclaim silicon nanoparticles from that sludge and have incorporated the Si into the anodes of lithium-ion batteries (Sci. Rep. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/srep09431). Led by Jiaxing Huang of Northwestern University and Hee Dong Jang of the Korea Institute of Geoscience & Mineral Resources, in South Korea, the team dried wafer waste and rinsed it with hydrochloric acid to remove contaminants from the cutting process. This left a dust containing nanoscopic Si particles and microscopic chunks of silicon carbide—a common coating on silicon cutting tools. Researchers then dispersed the dust in water and poured it into an ultrasonic atomizer, which Huang says works like a household ultrasonic humidifier. Smaller Si particles inside water droplets get sprayed out by the machine, while larger SiC particles remain in the atomizer (shown). The recovered Si nanoparticles, used to create battery anodes, performed as well as traditional Si structures synthesized to store lithium ions.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sci. Rep.
The atomizer ejects Si particles while retaining SiC.
Method for turning silicon wafer waste in Si nanoparticles.
Credit: Sci. Rep.
The atomizer ejects Si particles while retaining SiC.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Recycling solar panels made easy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Print And Serve Nanoparticles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flexible Circuits By The Slice

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE