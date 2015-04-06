Advertisement

Richard S. P. Hsi

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 6, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 14
Richard S. P. Hsi, 81, a retired Upjohn chemist, died Dec. 5, 2014, in Naples, Fla., after complications from surgery.

Born in Shanghai, Hsi earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Pomona College in Claremont, Calif., in 1955 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1959.

He then joined Upjohn in Kalamazoo, Mich., where he would remain for his entire 37-year career. Rising through the company ranks as a radioisotopic synthetic and organic chemist, Hsi was responsible for the operation of Upjohn’s radiosynthesis laboratory for more than 20 years.

Hsi contributed to the development of nearly every compound pursued to the Investigative New Drug stage at Upjohn over three decades.

He was credited with more than 45 scientific publications and patents. Hsi retired as a senior scientist in 1997.

Hsi was awarded the W. E. Upjohn Prize in 1992 and the Upjohn Chemistry Symposium Scientist Award in 1995. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1956.

An avid tennis player, Hsi also enjoyed golf and swimming in his retirement years.

In addition to his wife of 56 years, Nancy, Hsi is survived by his sons, Jeffrey, Eric, and Richard (Alex); daughter, Linda; and eight grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

