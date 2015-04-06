Rodney N. Hader, 92, a former secretary of ACS who lived in Silver Spring, Md., died on Jan. 28.
Born in Paris, Mo., Hader earned a B.S. in chemical engineering with highest honors from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1944.
He then worked briefly for Firestone Plastics before being drafted into the Army during World War II, serving in the Special Engineer Detachment assigned to the Manhattan Project. After being discharged, he returned to Firestone.
In 1950, Hader began a 38-year career at ACS, holding many editorial, managerial, and administrative positions. He served as ACS secretary from 1977 until his retirement in 1988. He was an emeritus member of the society, joining in 1944.
Hader had been an active member of Saint Luke Lutheran Church in Silver Spring since 1959.
He is survived by his wife of more than 62 years, Lottie; daughter, L. Catherine Hader; sons, Daniel and Steve; and two grandchildren.
