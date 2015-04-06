Sanofi, Schrödinger In Computation Pact

Sanofi and Schrödinger have struck a deal under which Schrödinger will provide computational drug design support to the French drugmaker. Schrödinger could receive up to $120 million under the multiyear agreement. Sanofi intends to take advantage of Schrödinger’s advances in the areas of protein and ligand structure determination and potency prediction. The partners say they will use a new informatics system to facilitate collaboration between computational designers and medicinal chemists.
