Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Union Carbide Buys Back Troubled West Virginia Plant

Chemicals: Facility once produced lethal methyl isocyanate

by Alexander H. Tullo
April 3, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The Institute Industrial Park in Institute, W.Va.—well-known among local residents for once producing lethal methyl isocyanate (MIC)—is returning to the firm that first set it up: Union Carbide, now a Dow Chemical subsidiary.

Bayer CropScience is divesting the 460-acre site to Dow for an undisclosed amount.

Dow is one of Bayer’s tenants at the park. Other firms at the Kanawha Valley chemical complex include FMC and the former Union Carbide industrial gas business Praxair.

Union Carbide bought the site from the U.S. government in 1947 to make products that eventually included MIC, an insecticide intermediate. After an MIC leak killed thousands of people in 1984 at a Union Carbide joint venture in Bhopal, India, West Virginia residents grew worried that a similar accident might occur there.

Rhône-Poulenc bought the Institute facility from Carbide in 1986. Bayer acquired it in 2002.

In 2008 a Bayer vessel at the site exploded, killing two workers. Shrapnel from the explosion came dangerously close to a storage tank containing 13,000 lb of MIC.

Bayer started winding down the site’s MIC-based carbamate chemistry in 2011: It closed plants that made aldicarb and carbaryl insecticides, and it decided not to restart a shuttered MIC plant.

Today, Bayer makes only thiodicarb, used in its Larvin insecticide, at the Institute plant. After transfer of the property and infrastructure to Dow, Bayer will remain as a tenant.

“Without additional production capacity, Bayer CropScience does not have the critical mass needed to make continued ownership of the site economically viable,” says Jim Covington, Bayer’s head of the Institute Industrial Park.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Dow to sell its site in Institute, West Virginia, to Altivia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bayer Settles Blast Charges
Carbide Found Not Liable In Bhopal Case

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE