Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

V. N. Mallikarjuna (Malli) Rao

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 6, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

V. N. Mallikarjuna (Malli) Rao, 77, a DuPont Fellow and Distinguished Scientist, died in Wilmington, Del., on Dec. 2, 2014.

Born in the state of Tamil Nadu in India, Rao received a bachelor’s degree in 1957 and a master’s degree in 1959, both in chemistry from Pachaiyappa’s College in Chennai, India.

Arriving in the U.S. on a Fulbright scholarship, he obtained a Ph.D. in organic chemistry at the University of Idaho. After completing postdoctoral work at the University of Chicago, Rao managed an Ovaltine malted milk plant in India.

He later returned to the U.S. as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, before joining DuPont at its Experimental Station in Wilmington in 1973.

Early in his DuPont career, Rao researched tetrahydrofuran and identified improved methods for its use in the manufacture of Lycra spandex. He also invented a safer process to make methyl isocyanate, which is used in the production of pesticides.

Later, he became a prolific inventor in catalysis and organofluorine chemistry, making major contributions in the area of chlorofluorocarbon alternatives. He is credited with nearly 200 U.S. patents.

Rao was named a DuPont Fellow and Distinguished Scientist, and he received the company’s Lavoisier Medal in 1999 and the Stephanie Kwolek Inventor Award in 2014.

A champion of diversity, Rao mentored young scientists from all backgrounds and was a valued adviser to science and business leaders alike.

Rao was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1963.

He and his wife, Vera Lee, were involved in bird rescue and research and maintained an aviary at their home. In addition, Rao was a conservator of South American orchids and active in the Delaware Orchid Society.

Survivors include his wife, to whom he was married for 44 years.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
R. Garth Pews
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Randall P. Ayer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Walter Mychajlowskij

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.