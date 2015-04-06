Out-of-This-World Eats

I read the piece about J. Clarke Anderson’s projectile pet food with much interest and amusement (C&EN, Jan. 5, page 40). Immediately, it rang a bell.
In 1996, the science-fiction writer James White published the novel “The Galactic Gourmet: A Sector General Novel.” Chapters 5 through 7 narrate the galactic gourmet’s efforts to devise a nontoxic, edible projectile mechanism to enable members of a species called the Chaldars to chase their food even when confined to an artificial environment. Anderson’s idea is wacky and wonderful, as C&EN noted, but hardly new.
Dean Meyer
Winder, Ga.
