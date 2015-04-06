Advertisement

Analytical Chemistry

X-ray Method Unveils How Oil Refinery Catalysts Get Clogged

Metals from crude oil and industrial equipment contaminate pores near the surface of catalyst particles, study shows

by Mitch Jacoby
April 6, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 14
Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Catalyst particles used to make gasoline industrially become inactive because of metal contamination that clogs pores at the particles’ surface, according to a high-resolution imaging study (Sci. Adv. 2015, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1400199). The findings showcase the analytical power of a new X-ray nanotomography method and suggest ways for extending lifetimes of catalysts used globally for petroleum refining. Worldwide, some 450 refineries employ fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) to convert long-chain molecules in crude oil to shorter, more valuable compounds, including ones used for formulating gasoline. During FCC, the catalyst particles—which typically consist of microporous zeolites, clays, and a binder—accumulate metals from crude oil and refinery equipment and undergo irreversible deactivation. By analyzing fresh samples and ones of various ages collected from commercial FCC units, a team led by Bert M. Weckhuysen of Utrecht University, in the Netherlands, found that iron and nickel accumulate at the entrances to “wide” nanometer-sized pores at the particle surfaces. The metals thus block feedstock molecules’ access to the catalytic sites, which are located in narrower interior pores and remain uncontaminated. Coating the zeolites with a macroporous layer may slow deactivation, the team suggests.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Utrecht University
Similar to fruit spoilage, which is sometimes limited to the skin, metals contaminate FCC catalyst particles at their surfaces, leaving inner catalytic sites unspoiled. Ni is blue and green. Fe is orange and red.
This image compares the rotting of apples to the deactivation of catalyst particles through metal contamination and accumulation. In both cases, the damage is largely confined to the exterior.
Credit: Utrecht University
Similar to fruit spoilage, which is sometimes limited to the skin, metals contaminate FCC catalyst particles at their surfaces, leaving inner catalytic sites unspoiled. Ni is blue and green. Fe is orange and red.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
