Agree To Agree

March 16, page 24: The article on pairing energy storage with solar panels incorrectly described Tesla’s battery pack technology. Tesla will be producing lithium-ion battery packs at a Sparks, Nev., facility.
I agree with Marjorie Kandel (C&EN, Feb. 23, page 2). ACS should keep political advertisements out of the society’s election process. I always read candidates’ qualifications and position statements when I receive them in the mail or they appear in C&EN. Fluffy ads in C&EN and similar e-mails are insults to the intelligence of ACS members.
Mayis Seapan
Landenberg, Pa.
