Better Chemistry Flows To The Oil And Gas Industry

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09315-cover-openercxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09315-cover-openercxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 13, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 15

From fracking to deep sea drilling, ensuring high production and environmental protection requires a careful selection of chemicals

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 93 | Issue 15
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Petrochemicals

Better Chemistry Flows To The Oil And Gas Industry

From fracking to deep sea drilling, ensuring high production and environmental protection requires a careful selection of chemicals

Periodic Graphics: The Chemistry Of Daffodils

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the molecular makeup of these symbols of spring

Chemists Explore Ways To Manipulate The Immune System

ACS Meeting News: New chemical agents activate or suppress immune responses through nuclear factor-κB

  • Business

    Chemical Makers Will Boost R&D But Slice Capital Spending In 2015

    While spending will vary widely depending on views of opportunity, caution prevails overall

  • Safety

    Chemical Safety Board Remains A Congressional Target

    Lawmakers begin new probe of agency despite forced resignation of chairman

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Molecules Targeting RORγ Chart A Route To Riches

    Biotech and pharma firms target RORγ in immune application validated by blockbuster antibody drugs

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

Tumor Protein Induces Atrophy﻿

Disease Side Effects: A tumor-secreted protein is to blame for chronic wasting away seen in many cancer patients

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Wine Baths, Beer Flow Reversal

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT