March 16, page 24: The article on pairing energy storage with solar panels incorrectly described Tesla’s battery pack technology. Tesla will be producing lithium-ion battery packs at a Sparks, Nev., facility.
“Protein Evolution” was an interesting article, but perhaps a cautionary note should be sounded (C&EN, Feb. 9, page 8). Enrichment of various processed foods (drinks, snack bars) with plant-derived protein is no doubt attractive to food companies as an economic and marketing strategy. However, there is mounting published evidence that although a protein-enriched diet appears to extend the life of adults over the age of 65, heavy protein consumption in the diet may actually shorten the life span of younger and middle-aged adults by increasing the incidence of diabetes and cancer. Thus, whether protein enrichment of food consumed by the public is good or bad warrants rigorously designed and controlled longitudinal studies by the food industry, academic researchers, and public health agencies.
Andre Rosowsky
Needham, Mass.
