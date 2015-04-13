Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Complex Cyanides Observed In Deep Space

Astrochemistry: Molecules in protoplanetary disk suggest complex organic chemistry is ubiquitous in the universe

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
April 13, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ESO/L. Calçada
An artist’s impression shows a protoplanetary disk of forming planets surrounding a young star.
Artist’s rendition of a protoplanetary disk.
Credit: ESO/L. Calçada
An artist’s impression shows a protoplanetary disk of forming planets surrounding a young star.

Astrochemists using the powerful Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) observatory in the Chilean Andes have detected multiple cyanides in the spinning mass of a protoplanetary disk surrounding a distant star (Nature 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nature14276). This first-ever discovery suggests that complex organic chemistry is ubiquitous in newly forming solar systems. Small molecules with C–N bonds interest astrochemists because they are often precursors to amino acids and other biomolecules. A team led by Karin I. Öberg of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics set ALMA’s sights on the disk surrounding the star MWC 480, which has about twice the mass of our sun and is 455 light-years away. The group was able to identify the radio-frequency spectra of hydrogen cyanide (HC≡N), which has been found in such disks before, and the more complex acetonitrile (CH3C≡N) and cyanoacetylene (HC≡C–C≡N) in the disk’s icy outer regions. This area corresponds to where volatile-laden comets formed in our solar system. The discovery implies that “the rich organic chemistry of our solar nebula was not unique,” the researchers write.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Methanol could survive the birth of a solar system
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chloromethane detected in deep space
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Organics found on dwarf planet Ceres

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE