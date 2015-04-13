GSK Sets Up U.S. Vaccine Center

GlaxoSmithKline will create a new global center for vaccines R&D in Rockville, Md. The firm will consolidate vaccines R&D under way in Cambridge, Mass., and Philadelphia at the Maryland site. Starting up as early as September, the new site will house about 1,000 people by 2016, including about 400 already working there in manufacturing. GSK employs about 150 people at both the Cambridge and Philadelphia sites. Besides the Rockville site, which GSK acquired in 2012, the firm has vaccine R&D centers in Rixensart, Belgium, and Siena, Italy. GSK added the Siena site when it acquired Novartis’s vaccines business last month.
