Japanese Firms Link With U.S. Institutes

Two Japanese drug companies have signed R&D pacts with U.S. research institutes. Astellas Pharma will work with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center on a new treatment for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The pact, which includes a payment of up to $26 million by Astellas, will focus on h8F4, a humanized monoclonal antibody invented by MD Anderson professor Jeffrey J. Molldrem. Daiichi Sankyo, meanwhile, will work with California’s Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute to develop a small-molecule cardiovascular-metabolic disease treatment that arose from work by a Sanford-Burnham scientist.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter