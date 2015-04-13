Just Ignore Her

March 16, page 24: The article on pairing energy storage with solar panels incorrectly described Tesla’s battery pack technology. Tesla will be producing lithium-ion battery packs at a Sparks, Nev., facility.
Internet trolls are pernicious, awful people out to cause problems. The Food Babe has another serious problem—a profound disrespect for science, evidence, and anything she cannot or will not understand (C&EN, Feb. 23, page 6). Why give her legitimacy by mentioning her in C&EN? Please ignore the Food Babe so she’ll disappear into the Internet abyss where she belongs.
Sean Tomlinson
Newton, Kan.
