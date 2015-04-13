Mongolians Protest Chemical Plants

Clashes between police and protesters left one person dead and about 100 injured in the hamlet of Naiman in the southern part of China’s Inner Mongolia. About 1,000 local villagers were protesting the pollution generated by plants at the Naiman Chemical Refinery Zone, according to New York City-based Southern Mongolian Human Rights Information Center. It’s not clear what materials are produced in the industrial park, but villagers complain that pollution has caused a rise in miscarriages and the death of livestock. Local authorities mobilized 2,000 police who used rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse protesters, injuring many and killing one, according to the rights group.
