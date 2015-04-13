Mylan Seeks To Buy Rival Perrigo

The generic drug maker Mylan has proposed to acquire its rival Perrigo in a cash and stock deal valued at close to $29 billion. The combined firm would be one of the world’s leading suppliers of generic and over-the-counter drugs, with annual sales of more than $15 billion. Mylan and Perrigo are both former U.S.-based firms that incorporated in Europe through inversion acquisitions: Mylan bought Abbott’s European generics business last year, and Perrigo acquired Ireland’s Elan in 2013. Perrigo says it has received the proposal and that its board will discuss it.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter