Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Piperidynes Take A New Number

Organic Synthesis: The first example of a 3,4-piperidyne opens up a new path to preparing nitrogen heterocycles as drug candidates

by Stephen K. Ritter
April 13, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A reaction scheme showing the preparation and use of a 3,4-piperidyne.

Nitrogen-containing heterocycles make up about 60% of FDA-approved small-molecule drugs, with piperidines being the most common. With the aim of synthesizing new functionalized piperidines, UCLA’s Neil K. Garg, Kendall N. Houk, and coworkers wondered if the unusual molecule 3,4-piperidyne could be generated and used as a synthetic building block. Although aromatic 2,3- and 3,4-pyridynes are common and aliphatic 2,3-piperidynes are known, a 3,4-piperidyne has not been reported before now. The researchers first developed a three-step synthesis of a carboxybenzyl-protected trimethylsilyl-triflate piperidine derivative as a starting material. Treating this compound with cesium fluoride generates the reactive 3,4-piperidyne in situ. By including a nucleophile or cycloaddition partner in the mixture, the UCLA team can trap the 3,4-piperidyne as a piperidine derivative. The team used a computational model to predict and explain regioselectivities and made an array of new functionalized piperidine products (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.5b01589). The silyltriflate precursor has proven so useful that it is in the process of being commercialized by Sigma-Aldrich.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE