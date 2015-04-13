EPA’s air pollution chief says she is under pressure to delay state deadlines for cutting carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. In recent remarks before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Janet McCabe, EPA acting assistant administrator for air and radiation, says the agency is carefully weighing information presented by multiple stakeholders and states about the deadlines that would be set in a final rule, which is expected in July. “We are thinking hard about how to take account of the suggestions [for] the final rule. You can expect EPA will address many of these ideas in the final power plan issued this summer,” she told the commission. Delays in implementing the planned reductions in power plant CO 2 emissions could constrain the Obama Administration in ongoing international talks on a new climate change pact that are supposed to end in Paris this December. In a related move, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Utah together are exploring ways to comply with EPA’s upcoming rule through an effort by the National Governors Association.