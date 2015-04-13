Syngene Slates Ingredients Plant

Indian contract research firm Syngene is acquiring land in Mangalore to build a commercial-scale active pharmaceutical ingredients plant. In a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange, Syngene’s parent, Biocon—India’s largest biotechnology firm—says Syngene has reserved 40 acres of land in an economic zone to produce APIs as well as advanced intermediates and agrochemicals for its clients. The move by Syngene, India’s largest contract research firm, mirrors that of Wuxi Apptec, China’s largest contract research firm, which is also expanding its custom manufacturing operations.
