Environment

ACS Issues Call For Papers For Midwest Regional Meeting

Meeting will be held Oct. 21–24 at Missouri Western State University, in St. Joseph

by Sophie L. Rovner
April 20, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 16
Guardian
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Eric Callow
Missouri Western’s mascot, Max the Griffon, keeps an eye on the school’s University Plaza.
A statue of a griffon on a platform that reads “Missouri Western State University, August 28, 2005.”
Credit: Eric Callow
Missouri Western’s mascot, Max the Griffon, keeps an eye on the school’s University Plaza.

The call for papers for the American Chemical Society’s 2015 Midwest Regional Meeting (MWRM 2015) has been issued. The meeting will take place from Wednesday, Oct. 21, to Saturday, Oct. 24, at Missouri Western State University, in St. Joseph.

Details, including names and contact information for program and session chairs, can be found on the meeting website at mwrm2015.sites.acs.org. The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available on Sept. 21.

Symposia for the meeting include “Advances in Computational Chemistry,” “Advances in Drug Delivery,” “Advances in Drug Discovery,” “Biochemical Structure & Function,” “Food Fraud & Agriculture Safety,” “Laboratory Safety Training,” “NSF Programs that Support Undergraduate Education,” and “Undergraduate Research.” General technical sessions will cover analytical, inorganic, materials/polymer, organic, and physical chemistry, as well as biochemistry.

Several workshops are being planned, including chemical hygiene officer training and “Applications of Neural Networks in the Drug Discovery Process.” A career workshop on “Finding Your Path” will be offered as well as opportunities for one-on-one résumé reviews by staff from the ACS Department of Career & Professional Advancement. A workshop on Saturday will be geared toward high school teachers and will focus on advances in science teaching strategies and technologies.

A robust undergraduate program is planned during the meeting. It will include a chemistry careers panel discussion on Thursday evening and an undergraduate research poster session on Friday morning. The students will celebrate Mole Day on Friday, Oct. 23, with an undergraduate mixer culminating in a chemistry demonstration show.

The opening social and Sci-Mix poster session will be held on Wednesday evening. This session will include a celebration of the 50th anniversary of MWRM. The vendor exhibition will be open during Sci-Mix and will continue through Friday morning.

The Midwest Award address will be given on Thursday afternoon followed by a reception and banquet. The E. Ann Nalley Midwest Region Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, and the ACS Division of Chemical Education Midwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching will also be presented at the banquet. Nominations are being solicited for these three ACS regional awards. Submission materials and deadlines can be found on the meeting site.

A block of rooms has been set aside at St. Joseph Stoney Creek Hotel, located at 1201 North Woodbine Rd. Register via the meeting website and receive a discounted housing rate when using the group code for the meeting. Driving instructions to the meeting are also available at the website. For those flying in to the meeting, Kansas City International Airport is located approximately 35 minutes south of St. Joseph.

ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) opened on April 20 for abstract submission. Please visit either the symposium website or MAPS at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. Abstracts are due by 11:59 PM EDT on Aug. 3.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

