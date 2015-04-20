Advertisement

April 20, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 16

ACS Meeting News: Advanced technology is bringing new science to the ancient art of beer brewing

Cover image:

Credit:

Natural Products

Tapping Yeast’s Genome

ACS Meeting News: Advanced technology is bringing new science to the ancient art of beer brewing

Making Legal Marijuana Safe

ACS Meeting News: As legal cannabis spreads, chemists work on ways to tackle concerns for workers and consumers

A Divided Congress Debates How To Curb Frivolous Lawsuits Over Patents

Lawmakers aim to tame litigious 'trolls'

  • Biological Chemistry

    Patrick McNutt Talks Chemical Weapons

    Army scientist discusses medical research being carried out to understand and protect against warfare agents

  • Materials

    The Elusive Dream Of Tire Recycling

    Undeterred by past failures, companies pursue high-tech approaches for raw material recovery

  • Research Funding

    Guayule Rubber Gets Ready To Hit The Road

    Companies are looking to the desert shrub as an alternative to tropical rubber trees

Science Concentrates

Physical Chemistry

A New Sulfide In Town

Structure And Bonding: Chemists nail down proof for a new oxidation state of sulfur––the subsulfide S23-

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

