Almac Relocates Peptide Operations

Almac Group will relocate its custom peptide synthesis operation from Elvingston, Scotland, to a newly built wing of the Edinburgh Technopole. The move, to cost $5.2 million, is intended to position the company’s peptide and protein technology division to meet an anticipated increase in demand for custom synthesis and process development services. Almac landed a contract with the European Vaccine Initiative earlier this year under which it will produce a long peptide for P27A, which is in Phase I trials as a malaria vaccine.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter