Bayer Will Invest In Berkeley Site

Bayer HealthCare will spend $100 million to build a hemophilia A product testing facility at its Berkeley, Calif., site. Bayer already conducts hemophilia A research and manufactures its Kogenate hemophilia treatment at the site. “The new product testing facility will test Bayer’s investigational products in accordance with rigorous global regulatory requirements,” says David Weinreich, head of global development for Bayer’s specialty medicine business.
