Business

Business Roundup

April 20, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 16
Most Popular in Business

Univar, a chemical distributor, has acquired Key Chemical for an undisclosed sum. Based in Waxhaw, N.C., Key is one of the largest U.S. suppliers of the water fluoridation chemical fluosilicic acid. Univar says the deal boosts its position in the municipal water treatment market.

Inbra Indústrias Químicas, a Brazilian plastics additives maker, intends to spend $7.7 million to establish a plant in Orangeburg, S.C. The plant will primarily make polyvinyl chloride plasticizers.

Halocarbon Products has named David Bacon as its new CEO, effective April 28. Bacon, previously with Celanese and McKinsey & Co., will be the first CEO hired from outside Halocarbon, a 60-year-old maker of fluor­inated intermediates.

Celanese has picked Mitsui & Co. as its partner for a 1.3 million-metric-ton-per-year methanol plant that Celanese is considering for its site in Bishop, Texas. The two companies are already partners in a similar-size methanol plant now being built in Clear Lake, Texas.

Recipharm, a Swedish contract drug development firm, has acquired a minority stake in the Blacksburg, Va.-based specialty drug company Synthonics for $2 million. Additionally, Recipharm has agreed to provide Synthonics with expertise in drug development, marketing, and manufacturing in exchange for royalty payments on some of Synthonics’s compounds.

Boehringer Ingelheim will work with Cambridge, Mass.-based Hydra Biosciences to identify small-molecule inhibitors of transient receptor potential (TRP) channels for chronic kidney disease and other disorders. Last year, the two firms joined to work on TRP inhibitors for central nervous system disorders.

AstraZeneca has signed a five-year pact that provides access to the patient network PatientsLikeMe. AstraZeneca wants to use patient-reported data to help determine what drugs to develop. PatientsLikeMe has more than 325,000 members who contribute real-world data on their diseases.

Roche has acquired CAPP Medical, a two-year-old firm founded by Stanford University oncologists that is developing noninvasive cancer detection technology using next-generation DNA sequencing.Roche says the technology may be cost-effective compared with today’s positron emission and computed tomography imaging.

