Celgene Takes Mesoblast Stake

Celgene is taking a minority stake, worth $45 million, in Mesoblast, an Australian biotech firm developing cellular therapies for cancer and immuno-inflammatory diseases. Celgene also gains a six-month right to license Mesoblast’s mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell product candidates for acute graft-versus-host disease, certain cancers, inflammatory bowel diseases, and organ transplant rejection. Mesoblast acquired its mesenchymal stem cell business, which includes two products in Phase III studies, from Osiris in 2013.
