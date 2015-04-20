Dow Sets Targets For Sustainability

Dow Chemical has released a set of seven corporate sustainability targets that it says are “designed to redefine the role of business in society.” Among the targets, to be reached by 2025, are 10 new sustainability collaborations; new products that offset three times as much carbon dioxide as they emit throughout their life cycles; $1 billion in cost savings through business decisions that value nature; outreach projects that affect the lives of 1 billion people, in part through the donation of 600,000 employee hours to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education; and a 20% reduction in the firm’s waste intensity footprint. CEO Andrew N. Liveris says the targets “will be our guide as we work to improve the well-being of humanity with solutions that are good for business and good for the world.”
