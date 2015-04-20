Ellington M. Beavers, 98, a retired Rohm and Haas executive and entrepreneur, died in Jenkintown, Pa., on Jan. 26.
Beavers , who grew up on Atlanta, earned a B.S. in chemistry with honors in 1938 from Emory University. He then earned an M.S. in 1939 and a Ph.D. in 1941, both in chemistry from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
Beavers then carved out a 40-year career at Rohm and Haas, serving as director of research, corporate vice president, senior vice president, group vice president, and a member of the company’s board of directors, before retiring in 1981.
A daring thinker who delighted in the thrill of research, Beavers subsequently returned to the lab by accessing facilities at Beaver College
He was chairman of the board of trustees for Beaver College from 1984 until 1989. In his honor, the university presents its Ellington Beavers Awards for Intellectual Inquiry to its students and faculty.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine, whom he married in 1958; son, Cary; and three grandchildren.
