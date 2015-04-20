Advertisement

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Former Safety Board Leader Faces Probe

by Glenn Hess
April 20, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 16
Former Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) chairman Rafael Moure-Eraso, who resigned under pressure in late March, could face legal problems. Arthur A. Elkins Jr., inspector general of EPA and CSB, said last week at a Senate hearing that his office has notified the Department of Justice “of the possibility that Moure-Eraso may have committed perjury as well as other crimes.” Elkins said an unnamed former CSB official provided a sworn statement that alleges “inconsistencies in Moure-Eraso’s communications” to Elkins as well as with Moure-Eraso’s statements given under oath before Congress on March 4. Elkins was referring to testimony that Moure-Eraso provided in the course of the inspector general’s investigation of CSB’s e-mail record-keeping practices and during a hearing by the House Committee on Oversight & Government Reform.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
