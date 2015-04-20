George R. Lenz, 73, a retired pharmaceutical researcher, died in Methuen, Mass., on Jan. 28.
Born in Chicago, Lenz received a B.S. in organic chemistry from Illinois Institute of Technology in 1963, and an M.S. in 1965 and a Ph.D. in 1967, both in organic chemistry from the University of Chicago. He conducted postdoctoral research at Yale University. Later, in 1984, he earned a master’s degree in management from Northwestern University.
Early in his career, Lenz worked for G. D. Searle as a research chemist until 1985, when he accepted a position as director of health care research and development with BOC Group in New Jersey.
In the early 1990s, Lenz relocated to the Boston area, working for scientific start-up firms and pharmaceutical consulting companies including PerSeptive BioSystems and NeoGenesis Pharmaceuticals. Lenz published more than 60 articles and held 13 patents.
After retiring in 1999, he served on advisory committees for organizations including the University of Rhode Island and the PhRMA Foundation. He also consulted on pharmaceutical patent trials.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1964.
In his free time, when he wasn’t working in his wood shop, Lenz indulged in stamp collecting.
Lenz is survived by his wife, Patricia, whom he married in 1970; his daughters, Amy Gallagher and Elizabeth Kahn; his son, Alexander; and six grandchildren.
