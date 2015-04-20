Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

J. Kerry Thomas

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 20, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

J. Kerry Thomas, 80, professor emeritus in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Notre Dame, died on Jan. 18 in Valparaiso, Ind., from a carcinoid tumor.

Born in Llanelli, Wales, Thomas studied chemistry at the University of Manchester in England, earning a B.Sc. in 1954 and a Ph.D. in 1957, under eminent kineticist J. H. Baxendale.

Thomas then worked at Argonne National Laboratory until 1970, when he moved to the Radiation Research Laboratory at Notre Dame. Subsequently, he joined the university’s chemistry department and was named its Julius A. Nieuwland Chaired Professor.

Thomas’s research involved the application of short-pulsed laser photochemistry and photophysics to study reactions in colloidal or organized systems and polymers. He continued to conduct research after his retirement at the end of 2001, publishing the last of his 300 articles in 2013.

Thomas received many honors, including the ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry in 1994. He was named a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1966.

He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in South Bend, Ind., and sang in its choir.

His wife, June, whom he married in 1959, died in 2013. He is survived by his daughter, Delia Thomas; sons, Roland and Roger; and eight grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
James L. Copeland
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carey Rosenthal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Donald J. Bettinger

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE