Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

James L. Copeland

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 20, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Copeland
[+]Enlarge
Photo of James L. Copeland.

James L. Copeland, 83, professor of chemistry emeritus at Kansas State University, died on Jan. 21, at his home in Manhattan, Kan.

Born in Champaign, Ill., Copeland earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1952 from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, where he was also commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army Ordnance Corps. He began graduate studies at Indiana University, Bloomington, before being called to active duty in 1953.

In 1956, Copeland was assigned to teach in the ROTC program at Eastern Michigan University. At the end of his enlistment, he returned to graduate studies at Indiana University and completed a Ph.D. in physical chemistry in 1961.

After a postdoctoral appointment at what is now Ames Laboratory in Iowa, he accepted a position as an assistant professor of chemistry at Kansas State in 1962. He was promoted to associate professor in 1968 and to professor in 1974. He served as associate department head from 1981 until his retirement in 1996.

Copeland’s research focused on transport, conductance, and pyrolysis kinetics of molten salt systems.

An exceptional instructor, he received the Erwin Segebrecht Distinguished Faculty Achievement Award from Kansas State in 1992. Copeland was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1953.

He loved classical music and was skilled at digital photographic restoration. He was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Manhattan.

His wife, Gerda, whom he married in 1955, died in 2012. He is survived by his son, James; his daughter, Karen Lee Zeman; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Robert I. Lemlich
Richard B. Bennett
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rodney N. Hader

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.