Japanese Companies Set Up In Albany

A second Japanese chemical maker, Mitsubishi Chemical, is becoming involved with SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s Colleges of Nanoscale Science & Engineering in Albany, N.Y. At the school, Mitsubishi will work with the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Center and Sematech, a semiconductor R&D consortium, to develop post-CMP cleaning chemicals. Earlier this month, Hitachi Chemical said it would establish a North American CMP headquarters and R&D facility at CNSE. CMP is a technique for smoothing the surface of computer chips before subsequent layers of circuitry are applied.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter