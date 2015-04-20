Advertisement

People

Joe Gautney

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 20, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 16
Joe Gautney, 64, a retired Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) scientist, died on Nov. 29, 2014, of cardiac arrest and respiratory failure at his home in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

A native of Florence, Ala., Gautney entered the cooperative program with TVA in 1970 while earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at the University of North Alabama. Upon graduation in 1973, he began working at TVA’s National Fertilizer Development Center in Muscle Shoals as a research chemist. He was promoted to group leader before TVA discontinued its fertilizer program in the mid-1990s. Gautney then took on environmental work for TVA until his retirement in 2012.

Gautney joined ACS in 1979 and was active in the Wilson Dam Section, serving as its chair from 1982 until 1983. In his spare time, Gautney enjoyed camping, bass fishing, and deer hunting.

Gautney is survived by his wife, Janice, whom he married in 1969.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

