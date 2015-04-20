Lubrizol Invests In European Coatings

Lubrizol has established a center of excellence for its surface modifiers business in Ritterhude, Germany. The company says it upgraded surface-modifying wax manufacturing capabilities at the site after it ended production at a facility in North America. It’s also moving lab capabilities for the waxes to the German facility. Separately, Lubrizol has added capacity for its Solsperse hyperdispersants, used in coatings and inks, at its Huddersfield, England, facility. And the firm has expanded capacity for solvent acrylic coatings in Sant Cugat del Vallés, Spain.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter