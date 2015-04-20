Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Melissa M. Schultz

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 20, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Schultz
[+]Enlarge
Photo of Melissa M. Schultz.

Melissa M. Schultz, 37, an associate professor of chemistry at the College of Wooster in Ohio, died on Feb. 7 from injuries resulting from an automobile accident.

Born in St. Paul, Schultz received a B.S. in chemistry from Creighton University in Omaha in 1999 and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry at Oregon State University in 2004. She then accepted a two-year National Research Council postdoctoral appointment from the U.S. Geological Survey at the National Water Quality Laboratory in Denver.

Schultz joined the Wooster chemistry faculty as an assistant professor in 2006 and became an associate professor in 2012. She was known as a motivating teacher and innovative researcher who focused on the impact of antidepressants in the water supply.

She was a member of the Society of Environmental Toxicology & Chemistry and ACS, which she joined in 2003.

Schultz was engaged in community activities in which she inspired young people, especially girls, to study science.

Her friends and family will remember her for her Christian principles, vibrant personality, and the strength she exhibited as she successfully fought breast cancer in 2014. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and an avid runner, reader, and nature enthusiast, but her greatest joy was her family.

A memorial service for Schultz will be held on April 25 at 1:30 PM at Freedlander Theatre on the Wooster campus.

Schultz is survived by her husband, Brett Wright, whom she married in 2005, and her children, Lila, Teddy, and Leo.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Charles F. Lange
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
W. Frank Kinard
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
David E. Clark

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.