Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Natural Gas Dominates U.S. Energy Projections

by Steven K. Gibb
April 20, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Growth in its domestic production will cause natural gas to replace naphtha feedstocks in coming decades and will expand bulk chemical manufacturing, the Department of Energy predicts. Consumption of natural gas and hydrocarbon gas liquids (HGLs) is expected to increase by more than 50% from 2013 levels by 2040, according to the government’s most likely forecasts for the next quarter-century. U.S. production capacity for methanol and ammonia for fertilizers and in ethylene catalytic crackers will expand, the report says. “With sustained low HGL prices, the feedstock slate continues to favor HGL at unprecedented levels” over naphtha feedstocks, it adds. “DOE’s projection for continued growth in domestic natural gas production is terrific news for U.S. chemical industry investment,” says the American Chemistry Council, a trade association. DOE predicts that the U.S. will become a net exporter of natural gas as soon as 2017 and anticipates prices for electricity to grow 18% by 2040. CO2 emissions are expected to remain below their 2005 level through 2040.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PR NEWSWIRE
A liquefied natural gas export terminal under development in Louisiana—shown here in an artist’s rendering—is expected to benefit from the forecast surge in U.S. energy production.
Artist’s conception of one of the most advanced U.S. LNG export projects.
Credit: PR NEWSWIRE
A liquefied natural gas export terminal under development in Louisiana—shown here in an artist’s rendering—is expected to benefit from the forecast surge in U.S. energy production.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Global energy markets in turmoil, International Energy Agency says
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural Gas Dominates U.S. Energy Projections
Natural Gas Impact Grows

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE